ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport had a record 5.7 million travelers in 2019, Alaska transportation officials said.

The increase was 2 percent from the previous year, with additional 122,000 passengers traveling through the airport in 2019 compared to the previous year, The Anchorage Daily News reported Thursday.

The figures were released by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities on Wednesday.

More cruise ship passengers are booking one-way flights as they get on and off vessels in Alaska, an airport official said.

“These additional passengers translate to millions of additional dollars spent in Alaska,” airport manager Jim Szczesniak said in a statement.

Growth should continue climbing as airlines add new routes, according to Szczesniak.

Summer travel at the airport increased for the second consecutive summer and was up 2.5 percent, with 76,000 more passengers between May and September compared to the previous period in 2018.

That coincided with airlines adding more flights to Seattle, Salt Lake City and Newark, New Jersey.

New flights expected from Anchorage this summer include an Alaska Airlines route to San Francisco, an American Airlines route to Chicago and a United Airlines route to Los Angeles.

Eurowings will also begin flights to the airport from Frankfurt, Germany.