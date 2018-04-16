ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Coast Visitors Association plans a trail of public art that will serve as a cohesive guide to statues, murals and other works of art from Astoria to Brookings.

Pieces such as the Astoria Column and the tufted puffin sculpture in Cannon Beach would be included in a comprehensive map that would help visitors do a self-guided tour. It’s expected to be ready in 2019.

The Daily Astorian reports there are only 10 cities along the coast without any form of public art. In addition to drawing tourists in non-summer months, a goal of the project is to find ways to introduce art into these communities.

___

Information from: The Daily Astorian, http://www.dailyastorian.com