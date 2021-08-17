ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — Jason Christensen of Albany was on his way to work in Salem one day when he saw a man sleeping outside under the overhang of a business.

Sadness and frustration filled him. And Christensen decided to do something about it. Five years later, the result, Sleep Trailer, is complete, The Albany Democrat Herald reported. The product’s motto is “A bed for every head.”

Christensen, inspired by cubbylike hotels Japan uses for traveling business representatives, designed a trailer with eight cubicles. Each cubicle has a locking door, a screened window, a sleeping pad, a clock and a combination smoke and carbon monoxide detector. There’s enough room for at least one person to sleep inside — maybe two, and probably a pet.

Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II, who has invited Christensen to present his invention to the Albany City Council next week, said Christensen has great vision.

In late 2020, Joseph Babcock, co-owner and president of 20 TWENTY Sustainable Manufacturing in Salem, introduced him to the firm’s design team who created the bright blue prototype.

“The finished product is truly unique and we will continue to work with Jason to refine his project,” Babcock, whose firm makes tiny homes and accessory dwelling units, said.

Christensen envisions the Sleep Trailers being available for lease to businesses, nonprofits, government organizations, churches, and existing shelters.

The trailers also could be used for disaster relief housing after fires, floods or hurricanes.