ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska education officials have flagged about one-fifth of the state’s public schools as requiring additional support under the new school accountability system.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the state Department of Education and Early Development rolled out the first set of school ratings last year, identifying 107 schools that had low graduation rates or poor performance based on academic measures.
Deborah Riddle, a division operations manager at the department, says the System for School Success is not punitive and not high-stakes, meaning low ratings won’t affect teacher evaluations or result in funding loss.
Most schools were given an overall index value, rating each school from zero to 100 based on a set of metrics.
According to the education department, the average rating was 46.20.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com