ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A national restaurant chain will open its first Alaska franchise in Wasilla.
Anchorage television station KTUU reports that franchise operator Larry Clark is aiming to open a Sonic restaurant next September.
The restaurant will be at the new Shoppes at Sun Mountain shopping center.
Clark says it will be a drive-in, where car hops bring your food to a canopy park. The restaurant also will have a drive-thru window and a dine-in option.
Clark says it’s still under discussion whether car hops will skate to cars.
Clark and business partner Cameron Johnson have been approved for the exclusive right of opening Sonic restaurants in Alaska.
Clark says they are eyeing Anchorage and Fairbanks as other potential markets.