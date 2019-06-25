AKIAK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska residents living near a riverbank threatened by erosion are facing a choice of whether to move, and some wish to remain in their homes.

KYUK-AM reported Tuesday that six houses in Akiak are within 100 feet of the Kuskokwim River, with one home 20 feet from the water.

Peter Gilila says moving his house will cost almost $100,000, while adding utilities will compound the cost.

Gilila says he is prepared to rebuild rather than relocate.

Erosion caused a one-mile (1.6-kilometer) section of the embankment to fall into the river last month and the community of about 350 people northeast of Bethel is attempting to find relocation money.

Akiak is working on a hazard mitigation plan in the hopes it will become eligible for state disaster funding this year.

