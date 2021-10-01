DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A man from Alaska who had just arrived in Massachusetts for a vacation was killed Friday morning when a long metal tool used to smooth freshly-poured concrete fell from a truck and pierced the windshield of his rental car, state police said.

The victim of the accident on Interstate 95 north in Danvers at about 8:30 a.m. was identified as Thomas Arrington, 69, of Palmer, Alaska. His 68-year-old wife and passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has been released, according to a statement from state police spokesperson David Procopio.

The tool, known as a concrete screed, struck Arrington after it went through the windshield. He managed to stop the car in a travel lane before succumbing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the truck, a 21-year-old man from Lynn who works for a construction company, identified himself to police and has been cooperative. No charges have been filed.

The Arringtons had arrived in Massachusetts earlier Friday for a vacation, according to state police.

Danvers is about 20 miles north of Boston. Palmer is about 40 miles northeast of Anchorage.