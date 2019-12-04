ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage company has fired and disciplined workers after a video showed them throwing Amazon.com delivery packages to each other in a warehouse.

The video of workers at the Legacy Logistics LLC warehouse near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was posted to social media Thursday and shared more than 4,000 times.

The company said an employee posted the video, which resulted in dozens of outraged comments.

The video showed employees throwing packages and some of the parcels landing on the concrete floor.

Someone can be heard saying, “Happy Thanksgiving, people.”

Legacy Logistics is the warehouse arm of Naniq Global Logistics, which runs the office side of a third-party company that collects and sorts packages coming off planes for ground shipping companies.

Naniq Vice President Kim Howard would not say how many of the workers were fired, noting that various disciplinary actions have taken place.

“Our stance is this is an unfortunate incident, and we have taken steps and measures to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Howard said.

The video that received thousands of shares is not the original, but a copy made by an Anchorage resident who was concerned the video would be taken down. He recorded it on his phone before posting it to his own page, the newspaper reported.

Amazon is was aware of the incident and referred questions to Naniq.

“This does not meet the high standards we have for how our packages should be handled and cared for,” Amazon representative Rena Lunak said in an email.

Amazon is still contracting with Naniq, Lunak said.