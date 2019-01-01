ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A box of Alaska Native artifacts will be returned to the owner after it was left in a taxicab about three decades ago.

KTUU-TV reports Ashley Christensen tracked down the owner of the box that contained an assortment of artifacts, some estimated to be thousands of years old.

Christensen says a family member who is a retired cab owner gave her the box about two years ago.

Christensen found a name on one of the items, leading her to Ben Pungowiyi, an artist in Savoonga on St. Lawrence Island.

Christensen says she called Pungowiyi, who confirmed he left the box in the back of a cab.

She says she plans to ship the box to him in the “safest way possible.”

