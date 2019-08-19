ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A weekend wildfire in Alaska burned at least 50 structures and closed a highway linking the state’s two largest cities.

Forestry officials say the fire began Saturday north of Willow when high wind blew a tree onto a powerline at Mile 91 Parks Highway.

The fire grew to 0.2 square (0.52 sq. kilometer) miles by Sunday morning but remained east of the highway.

Early Sunday night, strong north winds pushed the fire across to the west side of the highway.

That prompted immediate evacuations on both sides of the highway for a 9-mile (14.5-kilometer) stretch from Mileposts 82 to 91.

Firefighters switched their focus from fighting the fire to joining emergency officials in evacuating residents.

The fire by Sunday night had grown to nearly 3 square miles (7.7 sq. kilometers).