ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veterinarian has determined the death of a competition sled dog was due to pneumonia contracted by inhaling stomach contents.

KTUU reported Monday that the dog on Misha Wiljes’ team running in the Yukon Quest race died on the trail Feb. 11 from aspiration pneumonia “caused by inhaling vomited stomach contents.”

The race’s head veterinarian head says the dog named Joker was in “good body condition” and had no health defects.

The newspaper reports that Wiljes is a veteran musher who finished the Yukon Quest in 2012 and completed both the 2017 and 2018 Iditarod races.

A dog named Oshi competing in this year’s Iditarod sled race also died of pneumonia. Race officials say they are still investigating the cause and a final report is expected in the coming weeks.

___

Information from: KTUU-TV, http://www.ktuu.com