ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A national oversight organization has revoked the accreditation of teaching degree programs at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The Anchorage Daily News reports the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation notified the university Friday, throwing the viability of teaching into jeopardy for about 250 students enrolled in the programs.
The university is not allowed to recommend students to the state for licensure without accreditation, but officials say students can still graduate with degrees in the affected programs.
College of Education interim director Claudia Dybdahl says the university didn’t have “enough data, consistent data and analysis of data” to meet the organization’s standards.
Most Read Local Stories
- Live updates from Day 2 of the post-viaduct commute: Mostly smooth evening commute after earlier delays
- New Washington map shows why environmental health is a justice issue; see the risks in your area | Tyrone Beason
- Three people found dead in Sammamish home, sheriff's office says WATCH
- New milestone in King County: Immigrant population tops 500,000 | FYI Guy
- Some potential block-by-block changes to Seattle's plan to upzone 27 neighborhoods
The university can try again for accreditation in a year.
University officials say they are confident the university would meet the standards.
___
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com