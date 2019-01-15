ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A national oversight organization has revoked the accreditation of teaching degree programs at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation notified the university Friday, throwing the viability of teaching into jeopardy for about 250 students enrolled in the programs.

The university is not allowed to recommend students to the state for licensure without accreditation, but officials say students can still graduate with degrees in the affected programs.

College of Education interim director Claudia Dybdahl says the university didn’t have “enough data, consistent data and analysis of data” to meet the organization’s standards.

The university can try again for accreditation in a year.

University officials say they are confident the university would meet the standards.

