FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Tests of a new power plant at the University of Alaska Fairbanks caused increased noise that brought complaints from neighbors.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Tuesday that the weekend testing in the newly constructed plant was louder and longer than expected.

A university official says the plant ran a boiler at nearly full power to test a turbine, which produced additional steam that required venting.

The university did not anticipate the level of noise that came from the plant or that testing would last several hours.

The official says the university received phone calls from members of the surrounding community, while a May 20 letter to the editor in the newspaper said the venting disrupted a regional high school track and field championship.

___

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com