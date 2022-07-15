ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities are searching for a woman after her 2-year-old grandchild was found alone and abandoned for two days in a locked car on a rural Alaska road.

The search for Mary Dawn Wilson, 69, is being concentrated around the community of Healy, Alaska State Troopers said in an online statement.

The car was found abandoned Thursday about 7 miles (11 kilometers) off the Parks Highway on Stampede Road, not far from Healy.

The child appeared to be in good health and was handed over to the state Office of Children’s Services, troopers said.

It appears from evidence in the car that the child and car were abandoned Tuesday, troopers said. Wilson was the last known person with the child.

Anyone with information about Wilson was asked to contact troopers in Fairbanks.

Healy is located about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of Denali National Park and Preserve.