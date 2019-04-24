BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Two Alaska Native tribes say the governor’s administration will not consult directly with them on proposed projects.

Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Wednesday that the Orutsararmiut Native Council and the Chilkat Indian Village say attempts to work with Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration have been rejected.

Orutsararmiut leaders say they have asked for government-to-government consultation regarding a proposed gold mine with the state Department of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Fish and Game.

The department commissioners say in a letter that government-to-government consultation is a federal process and not applicable to state permitting.

The administration has also refused to work with Chilkat leaders on a mineral exploration effort.

Dunleavy says he is willing to use government-to-government process consultation only if there is an “absolute” outcome possible.

