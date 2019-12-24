FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Native Alaskan tribes will be able to make applications to establish their own broadband or cellphone networks in an upcoming Federal Communications Commission auction.

The agency is auctioning unassigned wireless communication bandwidth in 2020, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported.

The spectrum could play a role in the deployment of broadband and other advanced communications services on tribal lands, the agency said.

“We are opening a rural tribal window, which will allow tribes in Alaska Native villages to apply for that spectrum that covers their area, so that they can put together networks to serve their people,” said Erin Fitzgerald, an attorney adviser for the agency.

The priority window for recognized tribal entities to apply for the unassigned 2.5 gigahertz spectrum will be open from Feb. 3 to Aug. 3, the agency said.

“This is an opportunity that is available to tribal entities, tribal governments, also entities that are majority-owned and controlled by tribes and villages,” Fitzgerald said.

There will be costs involved in setting up networks, including equipment. But there will be no licensing costs, Fitzgerald said.

“That spectrum would be free,” Fitzgerald said. “Normally commercial companies bid for that spectrum and they pay for licenses.”

The FCC launched its outreach program to ensure all interested, eligible tribes have the necessary information to apply for the spectrum.

The program includes a mapping tool allowing tribal entities to assess their eligibility and determine the amount of unassigned spectrum covering their land, the agency said.