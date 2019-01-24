ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say the men who were housed at an Alaska women’s prison to participate in a program intended to reduce recidivism have been moved to an Anchorage jail.
The Chugiak-Eagle River Star reports the 37 male inmates at the Hiland Mountain Correctional Center were transferred last week to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.
State Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom says the move is part of a plan to reinstate programs lost when the men were sent to the Hiland facility.
The male inmates participating in the Transformational Living Community were moved to Hiland in 2017.
Most Read Local Stories
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- 'The cars just disappeared': What happened to the 90,000 cars a day the viaduct carried before it closed?
- Could the humble TSA agent save democracy? Increasingly they're being asked to try | Danny Westneat
- What can Seattle learn from cities where homelessness has dropped?
- King County man likely contracted measles from Southwest Washington outbreak
Alaska Correctional Ministries operates the program. Its executive director, Sam Humphreys, says the women’s program at Hiland was not disrupted by the men.
The male inmates were separated from the female inmates.