JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will send 10 National Guard members for aerial patrol operations along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy said the state will send the soldiers from an aviation unit for a six-month deployment beginning April 1.
Dunleavy’s office says the soldiers will focus efforts in Arizona, near the border. The deployment comes following a request for volunteers through the National Guard Bureau.
The soldiers will include helicopter pilots, crew chiefs, aircraft maintenance and support personnel. They will fly and maintain aircraft in Arizona brought in by Guard units in other states.
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle drivers seem to like the new Highway 99 tunnel — but they have a few complaints
- Seattle hit-and-run results in man's eighth DUI arrest
- Overloading, heavy ice and an open hatch: Coast Guard details what sank the Seattle-based Destination WATCH
- HIV is reported cured in a second patient, a milestone in the global AIDS epidemic
- A ship carrying four gigantic cranes passed through Puget Sound today. Here's what they're for. WATCH
Dunleavy previously offered President Donald Trump the use of the Alaska National Guard to patrol the border.