ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal agency awarded Alaska a $35.8 million federal grant to support earthquake disaster recovery efforts, officials said.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the grant in response to the damaging quake that struck parts of south-central Alaska Nov. 30, 2018, KTVA-TV reported Thursday.

The HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery Program helps communities rebuild after natural disasters and prepare for future ones, officials said.

This is the first time Alaska has received funds through the program, officials said.

Alaskans impacted by the 7.1 magnitude quake have received nearly $130 million in assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Association, officials said.

The state’s congressional delegation including Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Republican Rep. Don Young welcomed the HUD funding that was promised immediately after the quake.

“Alaskans are resilient but the reality is, the road to recovery is not a short one,” the delegation wrote in a statement.

“We are thankful for the input of Alaskans who worked to develop thoughtful recovery plans and for HUD for recognizing the importance of coming alongside us.”