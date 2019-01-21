ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration is changing state Department of Corrections policies that some advocates say have helped people succeed when they’re released from prison.

Alaska Public Media reports the changes by the Republican governor’s administration include removing a position focused specifically on inmate re-entry, discontinuing special access volunteer badges and suspending the 12-hour pass program that allowed some inmates to participate in community activities.

Cathleen McLaughlin, director of the Partners Reentry Center in Anchorage, says programs like the ones that were suspended were developed to help people transition back into the community.

She says she hopes the services will be properly reviewed before they’re shelved.

Department Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom says the department will continue involving community members in programs.