ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has placed a Superior Court judge on mandatory retirement because of a medical disability.

Justices on Friday backed the recommendation of the Alaska Judicial Conduct Commission regarding Judge Angela Greene of Utqiagvik (oot-kay-AH’-vik), the Chukchi Sea community formerly known as Barrow.

Greene did not oppose the recommendation. She did not stand for retention and was due to leave office Feb. 4.

A conduct commission determined that Greene during a trial in 2016 suffered a “mini-stroke.” She returned to the bench in July 2017.

While walking in December 2017, Greene was struck by a water delivery truck and knocked unconscious. Another formal investigation followed.

A doctor’s review concluded she was unable to perform duties.

A call seeking comment from her attorney was not immediately returned Friday.