ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has placed a Superior Court judge on mandatory retirement because of a medical disability.
Justices on Friday backed the recommendation of the Alaska Judicial Conduct Commission regarding Judge Angela Greene of Utqiagvik (oot-kay-AH’-vik), the Chukchi Sea community formerly known as Barrow.
Greene did not oppose the recommendation. She did not stand for retention and was due to leave office Feb. 4.
A conduct commission determined that Greene during a trial in 2016 suffered a “mini-stroke.” She returned to the bench in July 2017.
Most Read Local Stories
- People keep stealing '420' milepost signs, but Washington state has a quirky solution
- Washington state Supreme Court declines to review ruling that killed Seattle's income tax
- Questions about the viaduct closure and tunnel opening keep coming in. We have answers.
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
While walking in December 2017, Greene was struck by a water delivery truck and knocked unconscious. Another formal investigation followed.
A doctor’s review concluded she was unable to perform duties.
A call seeking comment from her attorney was not immediately returned Friday.