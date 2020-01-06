JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — One of the longest-serving members on the Alaska Supreme Court plans to retire later this year.

The Alaska Judicial Council is accepting applications for the seat held by Justice Craig Stowers. Stowers plans to retire effective June 1, according to Mara Rabinowitz with the Alaska court system.

Stowers, a former Superior Court judge, was appointed to the Alaska Supreme Court in 2009 and later served as a chief justice. Of the current justices, only Daniel Winfree has served on the Supreme Court longer. Winfree was appointed in 2007.

The judicial council plans to meet in May to interview applicants. The names of finalists advanced by the council will be sent to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who will make the appointment.