JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska State Trooper was shot Monday in the community of Anchor Point, on the Kenai Peninsula, and taken to a hospital, troopers said.

Troopers, in a statement, released little information about the shooting, which they said occurred around 1 p.m. in the downtown area.

The statement said troopers were looking for a man in connection with the incident, who they deemed to be armed and dangerous. They asked the public “to avoid the Anchor Point area” while a search was underway.

Details on the trooper’s condition weren’t immediately available.

Anchor Point, known for its scenery and sports fishing, is about 14 miles (23 kilometers) northwest of Homer and has a population of about 2,100.

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District, on social media, said an Anchor Point school was in “stay put” mode and working with law enforcement. Students and staff were safe, and the principal was contacting families, the notice said.

An alert on social media from the borough’s emergency management office said both lanes of the Sterling Highway were open but that access to roads off the highway in the area was limited.