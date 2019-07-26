ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman whose husband reported she was swept under water while trying to cross a river.

Troopers say 24-year-old Piotr Markielau called troopers in Fairbanks late Thursday to report the death of 24-year-old Veramika Maikamava during a hike.

Troopers say the couple was trying to cross the Teklanika River along the Stampede Trail near Healy when the woman was swept under water. The river was flowing high and fast because of recent rains.

According to troopers, Markielau said he was able to pull his wife out of the water a short distance away downriver but she had died by then.

Troopers and others used all-terrain vehicles to recover the body.

The remains have been sent to the state medical examiner’s office.