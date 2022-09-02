JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state revenue commissioner Lucinda Mahoney is resigning for health and family reasons, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced.

Mahoney’s resignation is effective Sept. 9. She has been in the role since 2020.

Dunleavy has not yet announced an acting commissioner.

Mahoney’s expected departure marks the latest change in Dunleavy’s Cabinet, following the resignations earlier this year of Michael Johnson as education commissioner, Nancy Dahlstrom as corrections commissioner and Corri Feige as natural resources commissioner.

Johnson had been the education commissioner since 2016. The state board of education appoints an education commissioner subject to approval of the governor and the commissioner serves “at the pleasure of the board.”

The board at a meeting next week has on its schedule plans to discuss next steps in recruiting a commissioner. Heidi Teshner was appointed acting commissioner by the board in July.

The appointment process for other department heads is different. For corrections, natural resources and revenue, for example, a commissioner is appointed by the governor and subject to legislative approval.

Dahlstrom resigned to be Dunleavy’s running mate as he seeks reelection. Dunleavy’s office in June said Feige, whom Dunleavy had announced shortly after his 2018 election as his choice to lead the Department of Natural Resources, was stepping down to spend more time with family.

Jen Winkelman is the acting corrections commissioner and Akis Gialopsos is acting natural resources commissioner.