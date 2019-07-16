ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska State Council on the Arts has closed its doors.

The Anchorage Daily News reports about 50 people turned out Monday to acknowledge the closing of the organization.

The council’s funding was eliminated last month by Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a line item veto.

The legislature fell short in attempts to override Dunleavy vetoes last week, leaving Alaska as the only state without a state arts council.

A member of the council’s visual arts advisory committee, Sheryl Maree Reily, showed up for the council’s last day to acknowledge its hard work and achievement.

She says the loss of the council will leave a big hole in the arts community because there will be no formal mechanism for connecting information, funding and artists.

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com