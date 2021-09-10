JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Senate on Friday voted down a bill intended to help address staffing concerns at medical facilities after narrowly adopting vaccine-related provisions that some said represented a step back in efforts to protect public health during the pandemic.

The bill could be taken up again. Senate President Peter Micciche recessed the floor session shortly after the vote.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced the bill in response to concerns from the health care community amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.

One amendment adopted during floor debate Friday would allow a person to object to a COVID-19 vaccine “based on religious, medical, or other grounds” and says a person could not be required to provide supporting justification or documentation. Another says businesses or state agencies can’t require individuals to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for individuals to access areas or services that are open to the public.

Those two amendments passed 9-8, representing a majority of members present. The bill failed on a 9-8 vote; at least 11 votes were needed for it to pass.

Sen. Gary Stevens, a Kodiak Republican, said he liked the version that was sent to the floor but couldn’t support the amended measure. “I think we have to protect the public,” he said.