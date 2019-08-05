JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State health department officials are seeking proposals for a study on the feasibility of privatizing Alaska’s state-owned psychiatric hospital.

Meanwhile, state officials said Monday the Alaska Psychiatric Institute is in good standing with federal requirements.

The state Department of Health and Social Services has been under contract with Wellpath Recovery Solutions to stabilize and take steps to bring the facility to full operation. The contract runs through 2019.

The request for proposals seeks an analysis of privatization options, such as having an outside party assume hospital management and operations.

Other options to be evaluated are maintaining state ownership and operation but looking for more efficiencies or contracting for certain services.

The state has studied privatization before. A 2017 consultant’s report raised questions with the expense of full privatization.