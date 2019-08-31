FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Six Alaska high school football assistant coaches have been suspended following a swimming accident that hospitalized three student-athletes.

The Daily News-Miner reported Friday that the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District upheld its decision to suspend six West Valley assistant football coaches despite public comments made during a school board meeting Thursday.

Officials say the coaches were suspended for two years after three athletes were rescued from the bottom of the University of Fairbanks swimming pool July 26.

School officials say the football team rented the pool for a conditioning session and witnesses reported the students sank while treading water.

Head coach Roy Hessner stepped down following the accident.

Officials say a team manager and nine players delivered a petition to the superintendent to have all six assistant coaches reinstated.

