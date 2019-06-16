HOMER, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska school district has lost 86 staff members and administrators so far this year due to resignation, redundancy or retirement.

The Homer News reported Thursday that the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District said the employee loss through June 13 is the highest in the years the district has tracked the data.

An official says 24 of those 86 have served the district for 15 years or more; 16 have served 20 or more years.

The official says an average of 72 teachers resigned or retired from the district annually for the last four years.

The district’s board of education approved contracts for 62 non-tenured teachers May 16, but nine non-tenured teachers could not be retained due to budget constraints.

The school district oversees more than 40 schools.

