JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska is set to become the first in the nation with statewide rules governing onsite use of marijuana at authorized stores, with rules taking effect April 11.
Some in Alaska’s legal marijuana industry have said it’s possible that the first onsite use areas could be approved by this summer.
Interested retail businesses will have to apply for a special onsite use endorsement, devise plans meeting security, ventilation and other standards and gain approval of the regulatory Marijuana Control Board.
The rules allow local governments to protest onsite consumption endorsements and by ordinance or a vote of the people prohibit onsite use or aspects of it, such as smoking.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer on Tuesday signed and filed the regulations, the last step before they take effect.