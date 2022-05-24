KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Officials this week intend to reopen a road that has been closed for more than two weeks following a massive landslide that cut off access to the city of Seward from a smaller community.

The May 7 slide cut off travel between Lowell Point and Seward, which is about 125 miles south of Anchorage. No injuries were caused by the slide, which measured about 300 feet wide by 200 feet long and was caught on camera by several people.

Barge service that moved more than 115 vehicles between Lowell Point and Seward ended Monday. The Kenai Peninsula Borough will cover the cost of moving the vehicles by barge from Lowell Point, the Peninsula Clarion reported.

Water taxi service for essential travel between the two communities was expanded Sunday when the state transportation department began offering service through a charter company. Another local company has been providing regular water taxi service.

Emergency management officials in a web post say the road is expected to reopen for two-lane traffic at noon on Friday. The road will remain open 24 hours a day until May 31, when it will be closed between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. until June 2 so more blasting work can be completed.