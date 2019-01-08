JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state has resumed accepting applications online for checks from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund.
State revenue officials last Tuesday closed the online application system for what it described as technical issues that prevented applicants from submitting their forms.
The Department of Revenue at the time said there were reports that some applicants had inadvertently seen personal information from other applicants who had already filed for their Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend.
The department said the site would not reopen until officials were confident that submitted personal information is safe and secure.
A counter on the dividend division website showed thousands of people had applied as of Tuesday morning.
Officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.