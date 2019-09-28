JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska scientists have confirmed an increasing number of moon jellyfish floating around Juneau waters.

Juneau Empire reported Friday that warm ocean temperatures and plentiful food in the form of zooplankton have contributed to the increased sightings.

A marine biology professor says the moon jellyfish known as Aurelia aurita have reached maturity after spawning in early spring.

Experts say residents could be stung and urge people not to pick up beached jellyfish.

Scientists say the sting of the moon jellyfish is considered less painful than the sting of some others.

Experts have recommended watching the jellyfish from a pier for the best views.

Scientists say there are concerns that too many jellyfish in the water could throw off the ecosystem because they would eat too many zooplankton.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com