ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska reported on Saturday 18 deaths from the coronavirus, the most in a single day, though it is unclear how many of those deaths were recent.

Public health officials have said that there are delays in reporting cases to the state Department of Health and Social Services due to high volume, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The state also reported 533 new confirmed cases from the coronavirus on Saturday.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The 18 deaths involve 10 residents from Anchorage, two people from Kenai and one person each from the Delta Junction, Wasilla, Utqiagvik, the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area, the Bethel Census Area and the Kusilvak Census Area, according to the state health department.

There have been 175 deaths from the coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began, according to state health department data.

Advertising

Over the past seven days, the state is ninth in the U.S. in average daily cases per 100,000 residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There are 127 people that are hospitalized with complications from the coronavirus as of Saturday, with another 10 people in hospitals who are suspected to have the virus. There were 32 intensive care unit beds available out of 133 beds and 17 people with the virus are on ventilators.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.