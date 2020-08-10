ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported Sunday that there were 98 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus among state residents.

The new case reports brought the number of residents known to be currently infected to 2,594, while 1,091 residents were reported to have recovered.

The health and social services data showed there were 32 people hospitalized in connection with COVID-19 on Sunday.

The state said 26 deaths of Alaska residents have been attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.

The state said 55 of the 98 new cases were in Anchorage, while there were new infection reports in 18 other communities — including Wasilla with eight cases, Fairbanks with seven and Juneau and Soldotna with four cases each.

The remaining new cases were reported in Willow, Chugiak, Douglas, Eagle River, Palmer, Big Lake, Bristol Bay Borough, Lake and Peninsula Borough, Delta Junction, Houston, Kenai Peninsula Borough North, North Pole, Sterling, Sutton-Alpine and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.

There have been 277,919 tests for COVID-19 conducted in the state, the state data showed.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.