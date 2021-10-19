JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department on Tuesday reported 65 Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19, with the highest number of the newly announced deaths occurring last month.

Clinton Bennett, a department spokesperson, said 43 deaths occurred last month and there have been 10 this month. There were nine deaths in August and one each in April, May and July, he said in response to questions by email.

Nineteen of the deaths were of individuals 80 or older. Twenty-two were of individuals in their 60s or 70s. Twenty-three individuals who died ranged in age from their 30s to their 50s, while one who died was in their 20s, according to the department.

Since the start of the pandemic, the department has reported 659 COVID-19-related resident deaths, including the cases announced Tuesday.

Hospitals were struggling during a surge in cases last month, and most of the state remained at high alert status, which is based on the case rate over seven days.