BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska city faces millions of dollars in repair or replacement costs due to a rotting floor in a public building.

KYUK-AM reported officials in Bethel must decide on the method and possible costs to address the water-damaged floor in the city’s Public Works Department building.

Acting City Manager Bill Howell says there are rotten beams as well as detached girders and brackets in the building constructed in the early 1980s.

Howell says parking water trucks in the building allowed water to penetrate areas.

Howell says options include a $1 million to $1.5 million floor replacement, with the possibility of wall repairs of $5 million to $6 million.

Bethel could also replace the building for about $30 million.

The city council has approved $150,000 for damage assessment and emergency repairs.

___

Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org