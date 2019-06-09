ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska police have arrested and charged three additional people in the killing of an Anchorage woman, authorities said.

Caleb Leyland, 19, and two juveniles have been charged in connection with the June 2 death of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman, The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday.

Denali Brehmer, 18, and 16-year-old Kayden McIntosh were previously charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Leyland, who told police he provided Brehmer and McIntosh with a vehicle, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, authorities said.

Leyland also told officers that he, McIntosh, Brehmer and the male and female juveniles agreed to kill Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls in the Chugiak area, 27 miles (43 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.

The male juvenile said McIntosh and Brehmer came to his house June 2 and told him they “had shot Hoffman and killed her,” police said.

Advertising

Investigators found Hoffman’s body June 4 in the Eklutna River where Brehmer told authorities the killing occurred after they told Hoffman they were going for a hike. Hoffman’s feet were duct taped together, police records said.

Brehmer told police she directed McIntosh to use a 9mm handgun she was carrying to shoot Hoffman in the head, while McIntosh said shooting Hoffman was Brehmer’s idea and that she fired the gun, police said.

Two Snapchat videos were turned over to police Thursday by a friend of Brehmer. The first video shows Brehmer describing the story she later gave to police; the second video includes Brehmer apologizing to her family and friends and saying, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do it,” police records said.

___

Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com