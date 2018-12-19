JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. wants to pay its investment managers incentive compensation, which officials say is needed to recruit and retain talented employees.
KTOO Public Media and Alaska Public Media report the board over the nearly $64 billion fund adopted a policy earlier this year to start paying incentives worth up to 50 percent of investment managers’ salaries.
The board’s incentive compensation request is included in its annual budget request, which is up to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration and the state Legislature to make it happen.
CEO Angela Rodell says the compensation allows investors to “benefit from the positive decisions that they make and they won’t benefit from the negative decisions they make.”
Most Read Local Stories
- Tornado touches down near Port Orchard, rips roofs off homes WATCH
- Seattle braces for storm that may knock out power again, as forecasters upgrade high-wind threat
- 'We could have a perfect storm': Another system threatens area struck by Port Orchard tornado VIEW
- Woman who accused Bellevue police chief of sexual assault now faces criminal charges
- Jesuits sent abusive priests to retire on Gonzaga's campus
___
Information from: KTOO-FM, http://www.ktoo.org