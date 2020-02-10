ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers have arrested two people suspected of stealing mail from hundreds of people.

Earnest Linton, 33, and Shannon Calvo, 29, were found in possession of open mail including documents with sensitive financial information, KTVA-TV reported Sunday.

Troopers have identified hundreds of potential victims across multiple cities, troopers said.

An off-duty trooper saw Linton tampering with mailboxes in the Soldotna area around 3 a.m. Feb. 6 , troopers said.

Troopers searched Linton’s car and found mail, credit cards and documents with sensitive financial information.

Linton was held on 65 charges, including 14 felony theft counts and four felony counts of misuse of an access device, which includes credit cars.

Calvo was charged with felony theft, felony drug misconduct and four misdemeanors.

They are represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which as a policy does not comment on pending cases. The Kenai office of the agency did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Monday.