ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has begun to raffle permits for some of its most desirable hunts to help with a nearly $2 million revenue loss due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The permits will allow buyers to hunt species such as brown bears, caribou or musk ox, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Friday.

Tony Kavalok, the assistant director of Fish and Game’s Division of Wildlife Conservation, said nonresident hunting license sales have decreased substantially due to coronavirus travel restrictions and the shutdown of the spring brown bear hunt.

The raffle is the first of its kind in Alaska, the outlet reported.

Other states such as Arizona and Wyoming have implemented similar systems. In Wyoming, the raffle has raised more than $1 million this year, the outlet reported.

The Alaska permit raffle is open to residents and nonresidents and will be open through April. Winners will be announced on May 1.