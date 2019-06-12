JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A group of Alaska House and Senate members plan to meet over the next few weeks in hopes of making recommendations about the use of earnings from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

Sen. Click Bishop, one of the group’s leaders, says 21 days is the target for the group to do its work.

The group was created by the House and Senate as lawmakers have struggled to agree on the size of the dividend that should be paid to residents from Alaska Permanent Fund earnings and potential changes to the dividend program.

Lawmakers last year began using fund earnings to help pay for government expenses, causing tension with the decades-old dividend program. They also passed a law seeking to limit what can be taken from earnings for dividends and government.