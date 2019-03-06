SITKA, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials have advanced an effort to name a new lake for a dog that was lost in the landslide that formed the body of water.
The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Tuesday that the Alaska Historical Commission recently approved a proposal to name the small body of water south of Sitka as Luna Lake.
The proposal now goes before the U.S. Board on Geographical Names for approval.
Sitka residents Kevin Knox and Maggie Gallin were camping with their border collie Luna next to Redoubt Lake in May 2013 when a landslide occurred.
Knox and Gallin escaped but Luna disappeared. The landslide blocked a stream to Redoubt Lake, forming another lake.
Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer Joan Antonson says the federal board usually approves the commission’s recommendations.
___
Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/