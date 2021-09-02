ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials in Alaska are hoping that a weekly lottery prize will encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Alaska Chamber and state officials announced Thursday that they are offering $49,000 each to one newly vaccinated adult and one youth weekly through Oct. 30, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Those vaccinated before Thursday won’t be left out. There will be a one-time prize of $49,000 awarded to an adult and to a young person who rolled up their sleeves earlier.

Kati Capozzi, the chamber’s president, in a statement urged vaccination “to protect our economy and give Alaska a shot at recovery.”

Funding for the $1 million campaign came from federal funding funneled through the state health department.

Entries for the first weekly drawing are due by Sept. 11 and the winners will be announced five days later.

People trying to win the money must provide basic information to a secure website. The winners will be drawn randomly from age pools of people 18 and above people between ages 12-17.

The younger winners will receive their funding through an Alaska educational savings plan, where the money will be invested for their education. Their parents or guardians will receive receive $10,000 in cash if they are vaccinated.

Like many places, Alaska is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases. About 55% of Alaska residents 12 or older are fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.