ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials say about 87,000 letters were sent to those possibly affected by a computer security breach at the state Division of Public Assistance last year.
Division director Shawnda O’Brien tells KTVA-TV that officials have not found any sign that data was compromised, but the state is still contacting current or former participants in division programs.
O’Brien says a virus infected one of the division’s computers in April 2018.
The state Department of Health and Social Services says the division’s eligibility database might have been compromised due to “unauthorized access by unknown cyber attackers.”
Most Read Local Stories
- No surprise for commuters: Washington ranks dead last among lower 48 states for driving
- End Daylight Saving Time in Washington? Why a state lawmaker thinks the effort has a chance this year
- Seattle-area residents least likely in nation to give their neighborhoods top marks | FYI Guy
- Could the humble TSA agent save democracy? Increasingly they're being asked to try | Danny Westneat
- Lawyer: No proof nurse raped Arizona patient who had baby WATCH
The database contains personal information, including names, Social Security numbers and addresses.
The FBI provided the state with a list of people who might have been affected. The state then used a contractor to send letters.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com