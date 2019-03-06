JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has moved closer to onsite use of marijuana at specially authorized stores.
The state’s Department of Law found no legal problems with the rules approved by marijuana regulators in December that will govern where and how onsite consumption takes place.
The rules were recently sent to Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer for his signature and are expected to take effect 30 days after they’re signed. A Department of Law spokeswoman confirmed that Meyer’s signature is a formality.
Interested businesses will have to apply for a special onsite use endorsement and devise plans that meet security, ventilation and other standards and pass muster with the Marijuana Control Board.
Some in the industry say it’s possible the first onsite use areas could be approved by this summer.