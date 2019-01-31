KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A mayor in southeast Alaska received a 10-day suspended jail sentence after pleading guilty to soliciting prostitution.
The Ketchikan Daily News reports 36-year-old Lawrence Armour pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge Wednesday in court on Prince of Wales Island.
According to court documents, the Klawock (klah-WAHK) mayor sent $400 to a woman on New Year’s Day, asking her to come to his residence for sex.
Ketchikan District Attorney Timothy McGillicuddy told the court that the woman took the money but “no follow-through conduct” occurred.
Armour told the court that he went to emergency counseling and is planning to enter a treatment program.
He also was sentenced to six months of probation and fined $1,000 with the half the amount suspended.
Information from: Ketchikan (Alaska) Daily News, http://www.ketchikandailynews.com