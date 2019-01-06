ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska revenue officials say the state saw a drop in the amount of marijuana taxes owed after months of increases.
Anchorage television station KTVA reports marijuana cultivators owed the state just over $1.4 million in November, the latest month for which figures are available. That compares to $1.8 million October.
Kelly Mazzei of the Alaska Department of Revenue says the department is not sure why the figure dropped.
She says in general, the tax income line is trending upward.
The state began collecting tax revenue from marijuana cultivators in October 2017 and has collected more than $20 million.
The department reported November tax liability because some cultivators are on payment plans and not all revenue has come in.